The Killers share new song "Spirit" off new ﻿﻿greatest hits album

Island Records

By Josh Johnson

The Killers have shared a new song called "Spirit."

The track is included on the "Mr. Brightside" outfit's just-released greatest hits compilation, Rebel Diamonds. You can listen to both "Spirit" and Rebel Diamonds now via digital outlets.

Rebel Diamonds, which celebrates The Killers' 20th anniversary, includes 20 songs spanning the band's career. The Killers will launch a tour of U.K. and Ireland in support of the record in 2024.

The Killers' most recent album is 2021's Pressure Machine. "Spirit" is the group's second new tune of 2023, following August's "Your Side of Town." They also put out a single called "boy" in 2022.

