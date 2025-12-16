The Killers headlining inaugural Freely Fest supporting First Amendment

The Killers at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)

The Killers are among the headliners for the inaugural Freely Fest, a concert "celebrating the power of music and the freedoms protected by the First Amendment."

Freely Fest, presented by the organization Freedom Forum, takes place April 8 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The lineup also includes T-Pain, Dominic Fike, Janelle Monáe and Avery Anna.

"Freely Fest will blend musical performances, artists' stories about the power of free expression, and interactive experiences that highlight the importance of our First Amendment freedoms — onstage and off," a press release reads.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. A public sale will follow if tickets remain.

For more info, visit FreelyFest.org.

