The Killers headlining inaugural Freely Fest supporting First Amendment

The Killers at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

The Killers are among the headliners for the inaugural Freely Fest, a concert "celebrating the power of music and the freedoms protected by the First Amendment."

Freely Fest, presented by the organization Freedom Forum, takes place April 8 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The lineup also includes T-Pain, Dominic Fike, Janelle Monáe and Avery Anna.

"Freely Fest will blend musical performances, artists' stories about the power of free expression, and interactive experiences that highlight the importance of our First Amendment freedoms — onstage and off," a press release reads.

A presale begins Thursday at 10 a.m. CT. A public sale will follow if tickets remain.

For more info, visit FreelyFest.org.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!