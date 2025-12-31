The Killers' Brandon Flowers teases two new solo albums

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has a whole bunch of solo material in the works.

The "Mr. Brightside" singer revealed during a Q&A session on The Killers' Instagram Stories that he's completed two solo records.

"One is almost mixed. The other will follow shortly," Flowers said. "Trying to decide how this is going to work logistically."

"I had a ball making them in Nashville," he added. "It's a departure for sure. Gotta keep you all on your toes."

Flowers has previously released two solo albums, 2010's Flamingo and 2015's The Desired Effect.

The Killers, meanwhile, haven't put out a new record since 2021's Pressure Machine. As for when they'll be releasing another album, Flowers says a 2027 release is his "best guess."

Flowers also says The Killers likely won't be touring the U.S. again until 2027, and that they won't be doing shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2006 sophomore album, Sam's Town.

