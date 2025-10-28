The Killers' Brandon Flowers, Everclear performing at LA fire benefit concert

Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 5 Brandon Flowers performs on the Pyramid stage during Day 5 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 25, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. (Samir Hussein/WireImage) (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
By Josh Johnson

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers and Everclear are among the artists performing at an upcoming benefit concert marking the one-year anniversary of the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, specifically the Eaton Fire that devastated the town of Altadena.

The show, dubbed A Concert for Altadena, takes place Jan. 7, 2026, at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California. It's being put on by the band Dawes, whose members were deeply affected by the fire. Dawes also opened the 2025 Grammys with a performance in honor of LA.

"It's gonna be a heavy night but it’s going to be a beautiful one too," Dawes say of A Concert for Altadena.

Other performers include Jenny Lewis of Rilo Kiley, Jackson Browne, Mandy Moore and Stephen Stills. For more info, visit Dawes' Instagram.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!