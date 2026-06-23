The Killers' Brandon Flowers announces ﻿﻿new solo album, ﻿'Thrasher'

'Thrasher' album artwork. (Island Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has announced a new solo album called Thrasher.

The "Mr. Brightside" singer's third solo effort, and his first since 2015's The Desired Effect, is due out Aug. 21. The lead single, titled "Plans," will premiere on Friday.

In a trailer for Thrasher, streaming now on YouTube, Flowers previews the upcoming record's country music influence.

"As I've gotten older, I've found my way back to my father's music - 'Country-Western' (as he called it) - and discovered that the stories I carry really feel most at home in the skin of this beautiful American tradition," Flowers says in a statement.

The Killers' most recent album is 2021's Pressure Machine.

Here's the Thrasher track list:

"Does It Ever Cross Your Mind?"
"One of Us"
"Tiger's Blood"
"Plans"
"Paradise"
"Miss America"
"Angel"
"The Red Ground"
"In a Heartbeat"
"An American Dream"

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!