The Killers' Brandon Flowers announces ﻿﻿new solo album, ﻿'Thrasher'

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has announced a new solo album called Thrasher.

The "Mr. Brightside" singer's third solo effort, and his first since 2015's The Desired Effect, is due out Aug. 21. The lead single, titled "Plans," will premiere on Friday.

In a trailer for Thrasher, streaming now on YouTube, Flowers previews the upcoming record's country music influence.

"As I've gotten older, I've found my way back to my father's music - 'Country-Western' (as he called it) - and discovered that the stories I carry really feel most at home in the skin of this beautiful American tradition," Flowers says in a statement.

The Killers' most recent album is 2021's Pressure Machine.

Here's the Thrasher track list:

"Does It Ever Cross Your Mind?"

"One of Us"

"Tiger's Blood"

"Plans"

"Paradise"

"Miss America"

"Angel"

"The Red Ground"

"In a Heartbeat"

"An American Dream"

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