The Killers, Beck headlining 2024 Evolution Festival

By Josh Johnson

The Killers and Beck are headlining the 2024 Evolution Festival, taking place September 28-29 in St. Louis.

The bill also includes Jane's Addiction, Blondie, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Killer Mike, Elle King, Todd Rundgren and Pete Yorn, among others.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, February 28, at 10 a.m. CT. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit EvolutionFestival.com.

The Killers are also playing the Jazz Fest, Boston Calling and Governors Ball festivals and will be headlining a Las Vegas residency in August to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Hot Fuss. You can also catch Beck at the Wonderfront, SweetWater 420 and Bourbon & Beyond festivals.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

