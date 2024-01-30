Kid Rock is right about at least one thing, Mark McGrath confirms

Kid Rock has been making a lot of headlines lately for his controversial political views, but there's at least one thing he's said that all involved can agree on: He did "get more a** than Mark McGrath."

You may recall that the "Bawitdaba" musician made that very specific claim on his 2001 song "Cocky," in which he also declared he's "got more money than Matchbox 20." While the Matchbox 20 proclamation remains unknown, McGrath backs up the part about him.

"I'm going to have to confirm that he absolutely did," the Sugar Ray frontman writes in a social media post. "And extra points for rhyming a** with McGrath."

McGrath adds, "Hope that clears up any confusion."

