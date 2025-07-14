Kevin Parker's 'been busy' since last Tame Impala album

Tame Impala hasn't put out a new album since 2020's The Slow Rush, but that may change soon.

Frontman Kevin Parker has shared a photo dump on Instagram, which includes an image of a whiteboard with the word "done" written next to phrases cut out of frame, suggesting that he's finishing up on new material.

"Been busy," Parker writes in the caption.

Collaborators including SZA and Dua Lipa replied in the comments, with the former writing, "God I need this so bad rn."

Parker previously teased a new Tame Impala album in a 2024 interview with The Guardian, sharing, "I'm loving how excited I am by it."

Since putting out The Slow Rush, Parker notched his first #1 hit on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart with the Justice collaboration "Neverender."

