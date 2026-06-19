KennyHoopla premieres new song 'NEW AMERICA//' featuring The Strokes' Albert Hammond Jr.

"NEW AMERICA//" single artwork. (Garbagehill Records)
By Josh Johnson

KennyHoopla has premiered a new song called "NEW AMERICA//" featuring The Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr.

"It's truly unbelievable how a kid from the middle of nowhere ended up here, getting to make records with my idols," Kenny writes in a Facebook post. "I'm just so grateful."

You can catch KennyHoopla live touring with Young the Giant and Cold War Kids starting in July.

Hammond, meanwhile, is currently on tour with The Strokes in support of their upcoming album, Reality Awaits, due out July 24.

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