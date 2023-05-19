KennyHoopla drops new single, "YOU NEEDED A HIT//"

KennyHoopla has dropped a new single called "YOU NEEDED A HIT//."

The two-minute ripper finds the "ESTELLA//" rocker declaring, "You needed a hit?/ Well listen to this." You can do just that now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"YOU NEEDED A HIT//" follows KennyHoopla's 2022 single "DIRTY WHITE VANS//" and his 2021 mixtape SURVIVORS GUILT, which was recorded alongside Travis Barker.

KennyHoopla will reunite with Barker when he opens for select dates on Blink-182's reunion tour this summer.

