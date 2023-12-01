Keane releases new song "Love Actually," originally written for rom-com

Keane has unearthed a previously unreleased song called "Love Actually."

As you might've guessed, the track was originally written for the hit 2003 romantic comedy of the same name. A then-unsigned Keane had recorded the song at the suggestion of their friend and manager, who was working for a Love Actually producer. At the time, they felt that getting the song into the movie would be their "big break."

"Needless to say it didn't turn out that way, but [writer/director] Richard [Curtis] always very graciously said he loved the song and wished he'd put it in the film," says keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley. "We all loved the song too, but having called it 'Love Actually,' it was very hard to do anything with it!"

"In fact, for 20 years whenever I've played a new demo to my mum, her response has usually been 'Hmm…when are you going to record "Love Actually"?'" he continues. "Well, the film Love Actually is 20 years old now, which at last gives us a perfect reason to record our song properly."

You can listen to Keane's "Love Actually" now via digital outlets.

Keane will be celebrating their own 20th anniversary on tour in 2024, which will mark two decades since the release of their 2004 debut album, Hopes and Fears. The U.S. leg will launch in September.

