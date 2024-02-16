Keane announces 20th anniversary '﻿Hopes and Fears﻿' reissue

Keane has announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their 2004 debut album, Hopes and Fears.

The expanded package is due out May 10 and includes the original record remastered, along with various B-sides, rarities and previously unreleased demos.

You can listen to the demo of the single "Somewhere Only We Know" now via digital outlets.

"When I think about these songs, I still picture us playing them in little rooms in pubs around the U.K.," says keyboardist Tim Rice-Oxley. "I remember how exciting it was watching the crowds start to grow. Those songs opened the door to another dimension for us; everything that has happened in our lives since then was born out of that moment. It's an incredible privilege for us that people are still listening after all this time."

Keane will continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Hopes and Fears on a world tour. The U.S. leg kicks off in September.

