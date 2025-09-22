Kate Bush announces '﻿Best of the Other Sides'﻿ B-sides compilation

Kate Bush attends a champagne reception at the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the London Palladium on November 30, 2014 in London, England. (David M. Benett/Getty Images)

Kate Bush has announced the release of a B-sides compilation called Best of the Other Sides.

The set is due out Friday on digital platforms, and will be out on vinyl and CD on Oct. 31. The physical editions are available to preorder now.

The material included on Best of the Other Sides comes from a collection called The Other Sides, which was exclusive to Bush's 2018 remastered box sets, which are no longer available.

Meanwhile, Bush's 1980 song "Army Dreamers" has been going through a resurgence recently thanks to a TikTok trend. The track is currently Bush's second-most streamed song on Spotify behind only "Running Up That Hill," which was already one of her signature songs before its Stranger Things-driven revival.

