Kaleo shares new version of 'No Good' off upcoming 10th anniversary ﻿'A/B﻿' reissue

'A/B' reissue artwork. (Elektra/Atlantic)
By Josh Johnson

Kaleo has released a new version of "No Good," a track originally off the band's 2016 album, A/B.

The reworked recording, dubbed "Still No Good," is one of several bonus tracks included on the upcoming 10th anniversary reissue of A/B.

"It's a grittier, swampier, bluesier version of the original that we've been playing around with for years," frontman JJ Julius Son says of "Still No Good." "I’m happy we finally had the chance to record it."

Along with "No Good," A/B included Kaleo's breakout hit, "Way Down We Go," and the single "All the Pretty Girls."

The A/B reissue is due out June 12. Kaleo will launch a 10th anniversary A/B U.S. tour in June.

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