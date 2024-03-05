Kaleo performance at Rome's Colosseum filmed for upcoming documentary + concert film

On Saturday, March 2, Kaleo performed a concert for 250 fans in front of the famed Colosseum in Rome, Italy. The historic show was filmed for an upcoming documentary and concert film, set to premiere in the summer.

The film, titled Kaleo: Viva Roma in the Shadow of the Colosseum, was produced by the company Vertigo Live and was directed by Giorgio Testi.

"I'm incredibly excited to have the opportunity of creating this once in a lifetime cinematic experience with Giorgio and the Vertigo Live team," says frontman JJ Julius Son. "I've always wanted to perform at the Colosseum, so for me, this is a dream come true -- and I can't wait for our fans to see the film."

You can watch a newly released clip from the performance, capturing a rendition of the song "No Good," streaming now on YouTube.

Kaleo's no stranger to performing in unique environments, having previously filmed videos at volcanoes and icebergs. With the Colosseum concert, the Icelandic rockers join artists including Ray Charles, The Cure and Paul McCartney as among the very few who've played in or around the ancient landmark.

You can catch Kaleo at a number of more traditional venues throughout 2024, including at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre and Kentucky's Bourbon & Beyond festival.

