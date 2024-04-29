Kaleo announces North American headlining tour

Kaleo has announced a North American headlining tour.

The headlining outing, dubbed the Payback tour, launches August 25 in Bend, Oregon, and wraps up October 10 in Cleveland. Presales begin Tuesday, April 30, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 3, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit OfficialKaleo.com.

Ahead of the Payback tour, Kaleo will play a run of U.S. dates in June, including a headlining set at Colorado's famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre and a gig opening for The Rolling Stones in Philadelphia.

Kaleo put out a new single, "Lonely Cowboy," in March.

