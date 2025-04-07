Kaleo announces ﻿'Mixed Emotions'﻿ album release show in Nashville

Kaleo is celebrating the release of their new album, Mixed Emotions, with an intimate concert in Nashville.

The show takes place May 7 at the American Legion venue. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. Only 100 tickets will be available, and there's a two-per-person limit.

If you are able to score a ticket, you'll get to enjoy a taco truck, cigar lounge and a tattoo artist along with hearing new Mixed Emotions tunes.

Mixed Emotions, the follow-up to 2021's Surface Sounds, drops May 9. Kaleo will launch a U.S. tour that same day in Aspen, Colorado.

