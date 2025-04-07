Kaleo announces ﻿'Mixed Emotions'﻿ album release show in Nashville

Atlantic
By Josh Johnson

Kaleo is celebrating the release of their new album, Mixed Emotions, with an intimate concert in Nashville.

The show takes place May 7 at the American Legion venue. Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. CT. Only 100 tickets will be available, and there's a two-per-person limit.

If you are able to score a ticket, you'll get to enjoy a taco truck, cigar lounge and a tattoo artist along with hearing new Mixed Emotions tunes.

Mixed Emotions, the follow-up to 2021's Surface Sounds, drops May 9. Kaleo will launch a U.S. tour that same day in Aspen, Colorado.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

