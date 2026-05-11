Just get in the car: Tame Impala and JENNIE's 'Dracula' hits top 10 on ﻿﻿Hot 100

Along with the view, the chart success of Tame Impala and JENNIE's "Dracula" is also spectacular.

The collaborative track hit #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first Tame Impala song to reach the top 10 on the all-genre chart. It's also the first top-10 solo hit for JENNIE, who's known as a member of the star K-pop group BLACKPINK.

"Dracula" is a remix of a song of the same name off Tame Impala's latest album, 2025's Deadbeat. The remix, which dropped in February, includes new and updated lyrics, such as JENNIE changing one line to "My friends are saying, 'Shut up, Jennie, just gеt in the car.'" The original song goes, "My friends are saying, 'Shut up, Kevin ... '" in reference to frontman Kevin Parker.

Tame Impala will launch a U.S. tour in July. Openers include Djo and Dominic Fike, depending on the date.

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