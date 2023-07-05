Julian Casablancas' The Voidz releases new song, "American Way"

Cult Records

By Josh Johnson

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has released a new song with his side project, The Voidz.

The track is called "American Way" and follows the May premiere of the single "Prophecy of the Dragon."

You can listen to "American Way" streaming now on YouTube. It's also included as a B-side on the "Prophecy of the Dragon" CD single, which apparently still exists in the year 2023.

"American Way" and "Prophecy of the Dragon" join a number of one-off tunes The Voidz have released over the last couple years. The group's most recent album is 2018's Virtue.

The Strokes, meanwhile, put out their latest record, The New Abnormal, in 2020.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!