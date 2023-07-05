Julian Casablancas' The Voidz releases new song, "American Way"

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has released a new song with his side project, The Voidz.

The track is called "American Way" and follows the May premiere of the single "Prophecy of the Dragon."

You can listen to "American Way" streaming now on YouTube. It's also included as a B-side on the "Prophecy of the Dragon" CD single, which apparently still exists in the year 2023.

"American Way" and "Prophecy of the Dragon" join a number of one-off tunes The Voidz have released over the last couple years. The group's most recent album is 2018's Virtue.

The Strokes, meanwhile, put out their latest record, The New Abnormal, in 2020.

