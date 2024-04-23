Judah & the Lion announce '﻿The Process'﻿ headlining tour

Judah & the Lion have announced a U.S. tour in support of their upcoming album, The Process.

The headlining outing launches October 4 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and comes to a close October 26 in Nashville. Presales are open now; tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, April 26, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JudahandtheLion.com.

The Process, the follow-up to 2022's Revival, is due out May 10.

