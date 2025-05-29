Josh Klinghoffer sentenced to probation & community labor in vehicular manslaughter case

Jane's Addiction - Las Vegas, NV Ethan Miller/Getty Images (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Pearl Jam touring member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been sentenced to probation and community labor for a misdemeanor charge of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence.

The charge alleged that Klinghoffer hit and killed a 47-year-old pedestrian, Israel Sanchez, with his car while failing to yield during a March 2024 accident in California.

In court proceedings held Wednesday, Klinghoffer pleaded no contest to the charge, Rolling Stone reports. The sentence, which also requires the completion of a driver safety class and restitution payment, allows Klinghoffer to avoid jail time.

Klinghoffer's lawyer tells ABC Audio there will be no public comment.

Klinghoffer also faces a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Sanchez's family in July 2024.

