Josh Freese confirms return to Nine Inch Nails: 'Feels amazing'

Drummer Josh Freese has confirmed his return to Nine Inch Nails.

Freese, who was let go from Foo Fighters in May after two years playing with Dave Grohl and company, previously drummed with the "Closer" outfit from 2005 to 2008.

"Leaving Nine Inch Nails at the end of 2008 was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," Freese writes in an Instagram post. "My wife and I were expecting our third child, and I knew I need to step away from life on the road to be home with my family."

"NIN was a band that left me walking off stage every night thinking, 'That was incredible. We absolutely crushed it,'" the post continues. "And it wasn't just a feeling, it was a certainty. That level of intensity, pride, and satisfaction after each show is something I've rarely experienced anywhere else."

You can catch Freese in action with Trent Reznor's band when NIN's Peel It Back world tour launches in the U.S. Aug. 6 in Oakland, California.

"Being back on tour with Trent and the crew -- helping them do what they do best night after night -- is something I'm incredibly excited about," Freese writes. "To be part of that energy again feels amazing."

"If you get a chance to catch one of these shows over the next six weeks, I promise, they're going to be absolutely unforgettable," he concludes. "Hope to see you out there."

As for Foo Fighters, they've reportedly recruited longtime NIN drummer Ilan Rubin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

