Jonah Kagen announces 2026 headlining tour

Maisie Peters Performs At The Chapel Jonah Kagen performs at The Chapel on March 29, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Steve Jennings/Getty Images) (Steve Jennings/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Jonah Kagen has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2026.

The outing begins Jan. 20 in Indianapolis and concludes March 28 in Austin, Texas. Presales begin Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JonahKagen.com.

Kagen released his debut album, Sunflowers and Leather, in September. His breakout single, "God Needs the Devil," hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in May.

