Jonah Kagen announces 2026 headlining tour

Jonah Kagen has announced a U.S. headlining tour for 2026.

The outing begins Jan. 20 in Indianapolis and concludes March 28 in Austin, Texas. Presales begin Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit JonahKagen.com.

Kagen released his debut album, Sunflowers and Leather, in September. His breakout single, "God Needs the Devil," hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart in May.

