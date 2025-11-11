Johnny Marr announces new signature guitar with Fender

Johnny Marr Performs In Milan Johnny Marr performs at Fabrique on November 06, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images) (Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Johnny Marr has announced a new signature guitar with Fender.

The Limited-Edition Johnny Marr Signature Special Jaguar is said to offer an "expansive tonal range that spans from bright, jangly rhythms to smooth, singing leads."

"The Jaguar has been central to my sound and style for nearly 15 years," Marr says. "With this new model, I wanted to create an instrument that feels classic but also pushes players to explore new tones and possibilities. Fender has once again brought that vision to life in a way that I didn't think could be possible until now."

The former Smiths guitarist continues, "From my work with The Cribs playing gritty in your face indie, to the cinematic soundscapes I crafted with Hans Zimmer, the Jaguar has been an incredible asset in helping me expand my sound, no matter the genre or the occasion."

The guitar costs $2,999.99 and is available now via Fender.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!