Johnny Marr announces new signature guitar with Fender

Johnny Marr has announced a new signature guitar with Fender.

The Limited-Edition Johnny Marr Signature Special Jaguar is said to offer an "expansive tonal range that spans from bright, jangly rhythms to smooth, singing leads."

"The Jaguar has been central to my sound and style for nearly 15 years," Marr says. "With this new model, I wanted to create an instrument that feels classic but also pushes players to explore new tones and possibilities. Fender has once again brought that vision to life in a way that I didn't think could be possible until now."

The former Smiths guitarist continues, "From my work with The Cribs playing gritty in your face indie, to the cinematic soundscapes I crafted with Hans Zimmer, the Jaguar has been an incredible asset in helping me expand my sound, no matter the genre or the occasion."

The guitar costs $2,999.99 and is available now via Fender.com.

