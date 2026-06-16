Johnny Marr announces new album, 'The Age of Everything'

Johnny Marr has announced a new album called The Age of Everything.
The fifth solo effort from the former Smiths guitarist is due out Oct. 2. It's the follow-up to 2022's Fever Dreams Pts 1-4.
"This is the record that's been the most cathartic," Marr says in a statement. "The title came to me early in the process and became an inescapable idea. It seemed to sum up the way I think a lot of people are feeling. It's all encompassing, but it's not necessarily a negative statement."
He adds, "There's a sense of overwhelm in the culture brought about by technology, but looking at it with a different light, there could also be a sense of possibility."
The album's first single is called "Spin" and is out now.
Here's the track list for The Age of Everything:
"Spin"
"Beyond the Rain"
"It's Time"
"How Come"
"Ophelia"
"That Feeling"
"In and Out of Love"
"Just Once More"
"Fire with Fire"
"All in a Life"
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