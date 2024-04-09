Jimmy Eat World's devoting "nonperformance time" to next album

The Jimmy Eat World album experience is making a comeback.

After putting out a pair of one-off singles in 2022, "Something Loud" and "Place Your Debts," "The Middle" outfit is now planning a full-length follow-up to their 2019 album, Surviving.

"Our initial plan coming out of deep pando was to be releasing singles more often," frontman Jim Adkins tells ABC Audio. "The problem with that is that it worked kind of well, like, people really got into the singles. We were kinda stepping over ourselves with releasing them."

That got Adkins and company thinking, "Maybe it's time to shift gears and work on an album."

"I think that's probably what our nonperformance time is gonna be spent on this year, is working on a full-length," Adkins says.

Jimmy Eat World is currently in — wait for it — the middle of said nonperformance time, having recently completed a U.S. tour with Fall Out Boy.

