Jimmy Eat World teases further 25th anniversary '﻿Bleed American' ﻿plans

It just took some time, but Jimmy Eat World's 2001 album Bleed American is turning 25. Having already announced a run of U.K. shows to celebrate the milestone, the band is now teasing more plans.

"Revisiting plans from Bleed American's release and making new ones for 2026...," Jim Adkins and company write in a Facebook post alongside photos from the Bleed American era.

The post also encourages you to sign up for the Jimmy Eat World email list.

Bleed American marked the fourth Jimmy Eat World album and spawned the band's signature single, "The Middle." Its name was changed to Jimmy Eat World following Sept. 11 but eventually changed back to Bleed American.

Jimmy Eat World's aforementioned U.K. shows take place in August. The band's other announced 2026 live plans include opening for My Chemical Romance at a September show in Phoenix.

