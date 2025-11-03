Jimmy Eat World announces ﻿'Something(s) Loud'﻿ EP

'Something(s) Loud' EP artwork. (Exotic Location Recordings)
By Josh Johnson

Jimmy Eat World has announced a new EP called Something(s) Loud.

The six-track set is due out Nov. 14. It includes the 2022 Jimmy singles "Something Loud" and "Place Your Debts," as well as a previously unreleased song called "Failure" that dates back to the sessions for the band's last album, 2019's Surviving.

You can watch the video for "Failure" on YouTube.

The track list is rounded out by an acoustic version of "Something Loud" and a remix of "Place Your Debts," plus a cover of the Crooked Fingers song "Call to Love" featuring Best Coast's Bethany Cosentino.

"By 2021, it felt like distancing restrictions were finally easing and we could get back on the road," says frontman Jim Adkins. "Our Surviving album had barely been released before we were performing live again and reconnecting with fans. Coming out of the pandemic, it didn't feel right to tour without offering something more, so we took the chance to share a few more tracks we'd been working on."

Adkins continues, "At the time, it seemed like listeners were gravitating toward playlists rather than full albums, so we decided to meet them where they were."

Something(s) Loud is available now to preorder on vinyl exclusively through Jimmy Eat World's web store.

