Jimmy Eat World announces Hollywood Bowl show with The Format

Jimmy Eat World attends YouTube + Coachella 2025 at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California. (Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for YouTube Music)

Jimmy Eat World has announced a joint show with The Format taking place Nov. 7 at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The concert will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jimmy Eat World's 2001 album, Bleed American, and the 20th anniversary of The Format's 2006 album, Dog Problems, and will feature performances of both records in their entirety.

Presales begin Thursday at 8 a.m. PT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com or TheFormat.com.

Bleed American marked Jimmy Eat World's fourth album and spawned the band's signature hit, "The Middle." It also includes the songs "Sweetness," "A Praise Chorus" and the title track.

Dog Problems was the second Format album and their last before the duo, made up of Nate Ruess and Sam Means, went on hiatus. Reuss then went on to create the band fun. The Format reunited in 2025 and released their comeback album, Boycott Heaven, in January 2026.

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