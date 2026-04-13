Jimmy Eat World announces additional 25th anniversary '﻿Bleed American﻿' shows

Jimmy Eat World has added two more shows to their 25th anniversary Bleed American tour.

The newly announced dates take place June 24 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and June 25 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

Jimmy Eat World's also announced a non-Bleed American show taking place June 22 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Tickets go on sale for all three dates on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. For all ticket info, visit JimmyEatWorld.com.

Bleed American, which was released in 2001, marked the fourth Jimmy Eat World album and spawned the band's signature single, "The Middle." Its name was changed to Jimmy Eat World following the Sept. 11 attacks but eventually changed back to Bleed American.

Jimmy Eat World's Bleed American 25th anniversary tour officially launches June 9 at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

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