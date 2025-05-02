Jill Sobule, 'I Kissed a Girl' singer, dies in Minnesota house fire

Jill Sobule, a singer-songwriter best known for her 1995 single "I Kissed a Girl," has died in a house fire in Minnesota at the age of 66.

"I Kissed a Girl" was the first openly gay-themed song ever to crack the Billboard top 20. Sobule also wrote over a dozen albums spanning three decades of recording, her publicist said.

"The Denver-born songwriter/guitarist/singer tackled such topics as the death penalty, anorexia nervosa, shoplifting, reproduction, the French Resistance, adolescent malaise, intolerance, and the MAGA movement with her signature wit and soul-bearing authenticity," the publicist's statement says of Sobule. "Jill is considered a pioneer in crowdfunding, constantly explored new models to empower artists in an ever-changing music industry, and was the darling of the 'digirati' – Jill has performed at the TED conference more than any other artist."

"Jill Sobule was a force of nature and human rights advocate whose music is woven into our culture. I was having so much fun working with her. I lost a client and a friend today," says John Porter, Sobule's manager. "I hope her music, memory, and legacy continue to live on and inspire others."

Sobule is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, her nephews, and a number of cousins.

There will be a formal memorial celebrating her life and legacy later in the summer though no date has been announced.

