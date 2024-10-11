Jerry Cantrell premieres title track off '﻿I Want Blood'﻿ solo album

Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell has premiered a new song called "I Want Blood," the title track off his upcoming solo album.

The tune features Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Faith No More drummer Mike Bordin.

"There's a confidence to this album," Cantrell says. "I think it's some of my best writing and playing and certainly some of my best singing. There are large chunks of this record where I felt like my face was pressed to the ceiling of my abilities, operating at the top of my capacity."

I Want Blood the album, the follow-up to 2021's Brighten, drops Oct. 18. It also includes the previously released songs "Vilified" and "Afterglow."

Alice in Chains' most recent album is 2018's Rainier Fog.

