Jared Leto to present at 2024 Golden Globes

Jared Leto will be taking a quick break from Thirty Seconds to Mars to return to Hollywood.

The actor-turned-rocker is among the presenters for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, airing live Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

Leto won the Best Supporting Actor Golden Globe in 2014 for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club. He was also nominated in the same category in 2021 for The Little Things.

After the Globes, Leto will be hitting the road on Thirty Seconds to Mars' world tour, which comes to the U.S. in July. They'll be supporting their new album, It's the End of the World but It's a Beautiful Day, which was released in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.