Jane's Addiction & Perry Farrell share new statements on 2024 onstage altercation

Jane's Addiction Perform At Trinity College Park Dave Navarro and Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction perform at Trinity College Park on June 28, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. (Kieran Frost/Redferns) (Kieran Frost/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Jane's Addiction and frontman Perry Farrell have shared new statements addressing the onstage altercation that occurred between Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro during a September 2024 show in Boston.

Following the incident, Jane's announced that they'd "made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group" and that the remainder of their tour had been canceled.

In their own statement, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins cited Farrell's "mental health difficulties." Farrell also apologized for his "inexcusable behavior."

The situation grew even uglier when Farrell and his former bandmates sued each other in July 2025.

However, in their new statements, it appears that at least some fences have been mended between the two camps.

"After that show, without notice to Perry, we unilaterally determined it would be best to not continue the tour and made inaccurate statements about Perry's mental health which we regret," Jane's writes in an Instagram post. "Today we are here to announce that we have come together one last time to resolve our differences, so that the legacy of Jane's Addiction will remain the work the four of us created together."

The bands adds, "We now look forward to the future as we embark on our separate musical and creative endeavors. Jane's Addiction will forever live in our hearts. We are proud of the music we created together."

Farrell, meanwhile, writes that he's reflected on the altercation and has concluded, "I didn't handle myself the way I should have."

"I apologize to our patrons and my bandmates for losing my temper and for disrupting the show," Farrell writes. "My aim has always been to give our audience the best possible show, something real, honest and positive. In Boston, we fell short of that, and I'm truly sorry to everyone who was impacted."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

