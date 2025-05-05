James playing '﻿Laid'﻿ in full on first North American tour in over 15 years

This bed won't be the only thing on fire with passionate love when James launches their first North American headlining tour in over 15 years.

The outing kicks off Sept. 3 in Atlanta and concludes Oct. 5 in Vancouver. Each night, James will perform their 1993 album Laid in full, followed by a set of "hits, rarities, deep cuts, and fan favorites from across their formidable catalog," a press release shares.

"So looking forward to returning to North America," says vocalist Tim Booth. "This time the album Laid will be the centerpiece of the set lists with the addition of deep cuts and favorites. Catch us before the end of the world and soak in the uplift of our nine piece love bomb."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WeAreJames.com.

Laid, of course, includes the song "Laid," which was an alternative hit upon its initial release and had a resurgence in the late '90s and early 2000s thanks to its use in the American Pie movies. A cover of the song is also the theme for the 2024 Peacock series Laid.

