James playing '﻿Laid'﻿ in full on first North American tour in over 15 years

Mercury Records
By Josh Johnson

This bed won't be the only thing on fire with passionate love when James launches their first North American headlining tour in over 15 years.

The outing kicks off Sept. 3 in Atlanta and concludes Oct. 5 in Vancouver. Each night, James will perform their 1993 album Laid in full, followed by a set of "hits, rarities, deep cuts, and fan favorites from across their formidable catalog," a press release shares.

"So looking forward to returning to North America," says vocalist Tim Booth. "This time the album Laid will be the centerpiece of the set lists with the addition of deep cuts and favorites. Catch us before the end of the world and soak in the uplift of our nine piece love bomb."

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit WeAreJames.com.

Laid, of course, includes the song "Laid," which was an alternative hit upon its initial release and had a resurgence in the late '90s and early 2000s thanks to its use in the American Pie movies. A cover of the song is also the theme for the 2024 Peacock series Laid.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!