Jack White criticizes Tulsi Gabbard as "attention seeking fake"

Jack White's political commentary continues with criticism of ex-Congressperson Tulsi Gabbard.

Earlier in July, The White Stripes rocker had called out celebrities including Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson, Mark Wahlberg and Guy Fieri as "disgusting" for helping to "normalize" former president Donald Trump.

Gabbard, a former U.S. representative for Hawaii and ex-member of the Democratic party, shot back with an Instagram post Saturday, July 22, reading, "In the meantime, what [White] wants us to do is normalize those in power abusing that power to go after political opponents, using the strong arm of the law as their goon squad."

White has since left a comment on another one of Gabbard's posts, making fun of her partisan flip-flop.

"Hey everyone, Tulsi Gabbard here," White writes. "I'm a Democrat! No I'm not, but this time you should believe me."

"I'm endorsing [Joe] Biden! No I'm not; but this time you should believe me," White-as-Gabbard continues. "I'm telling the truth! No I'm not. But this time you should believe me."

White has also shared a screenshot of his comment on his own Instagram with the caption, "Attention seeking fake Tulsi Gabbard."

