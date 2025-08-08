Jack White shares rare photo of his son on 18th birthday

Jack White is seen exiting of The Bowery Hotel on August 20, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jack White has shared a rare photo of his son Henry Lee White in celebration of a birthday milestone.

The rocker posted a photo of him and his lookalike son on Instagram, along with a shot of White holding his son as a baby.

"Want to wish a very Happy 18th birthday to my one and only son Henry Lee White!" the White Stripes rocker wrote. "Been proud of this young man since day one! Keep being you Hank."

Henry Lee is one of two children Jack has with his second wife, model and singer Karen Elson. Their daughter, Scarlett Teresa White, was born in 2006.

White is currently married to musician Olivia Jean, whom he wed in 2022 on stage during one of White’s shows at the Masonic Temple in Detroit.

White has only one more show scheduled for this year. He’s set to play the CBGB Festival in Brooklyn, New York, on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.