Jack White rips Donald Trump for Bible sales campaign

Jack White is criticizing Donald Trump for his Bible selling campaign ahead of Good Friday and Easter.

On Tuesday, March 26, the former president urged supporters to purchase a "God Bless the USA" Bible, which purports to include the "handwritten chorus" to the Lee Greenwood song of the same name, as well as copies of the U.S. constitution and the Declaration of Independence. It costs $59.99.

In an Instagram post alongside a screenshot of Trump's announcement, White writes, "Don't forget to purchase the new Trump Bible this Easter! Just as the Lord intended: for his word to be held (and sold) in high regard by such a holy man who is without sin, and without any sacrilege whatsoever!"

In an apparent dig at Trump's legal issues -- he faces a $175 million bond in a New York civil fraud case, which was recently lowered from $464 million -- White quips, "If you act now, your Bible purchase dollars can help pay off The Orange Jesus's criminal debts!"

"What is that old saying about when the Anti-Christ comes he will be wrapped in the flag and holding a bible?" the "Seven Nation Army" rocker adds. "Something like that I can't recall."

White has previously called Trump a "disgusting fascist, racist, con man." During Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, White's Third Man Records starting selling a T-shirt with the phrase "Icky Trump," a play on The White Stripes song "Icky Thump."

