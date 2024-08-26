Jack White replacing Queens of the Stone Age at 2024 Mempho Music Festival

By Josh Johnson

Jack White is once again stepping in for Queens of the Stone Age.

After filling in for the "No One Knows" band at several summer European festivals, the "Seven Nation Army" rocker has replaced them at the Mempho Music Festival, taking place Oct. 4-6 in Memphis, Tennessee.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MemphoFest.com.

Queens canceled their European dates due to frontman Josh Homme needing "emergency surgery." On Friday, they canceled or postponed all of their remaining 2024 shows, which included U.S. headlining and festival dates, sharing, "Josh has been given no choice but to prioritize his health and to receive essential medical care through the remainder of the year."

White, meanwhile, is playing festivals in between his pop-up headlining tour supporting his new No Name album, for which "shows will be announced as close to the show date as possible." The next stop is Monday in Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!