Jack White to perform at halftime during Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game

Jack White is returning home to Detroit for Thanksgiving.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker, who was born in the Motor City in 1975, will perform during halftime of the Detroit Lions' annual T-Day game.

The Lions will host the visiting Green Bay Packers on Nov. 27, airing at 1 p.m. ET on Fox.

White's halftime performance follows his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The White Stripes. While bandmate Meg White wasn't in attendance, Jack delivered a speech during the Nov. 8 ceremony, which also featured tribute performances from Twenty One Pilots, Olivia Rodrigo and Feist.

Highlights from the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air as a primetime ABC special on Jan. 1.

(Disney is the parent company of ABC News.)

