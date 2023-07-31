Jack White pays tribute to "good friend" and "incredible talent" Paul Reubens

Jack White has shared a statement paying tribute to late Pee-wee Herman creator Paul Reubens.

"The great Paul Reubens has moved on to a better place," White writes in an Instagram post. "Creator of the genius character Pee-wee Herman, and an actor and comedian of incredible talent, Paul was a good friend to me and reached out any time he felt I was in need."

The White Stripes rocker adds that Reubens was a "generous soul who never forgot a birthday or Christmas card for those he loved," and had "incredible taste in music and was very funny in everyday life." He also collaborated with White when he starred in a video for The Raconteurs' "Steady, as She Goes."

"I first got to witness his gift while filming a video for the Raconteurs together, and we became friends instantly," White shares. "I was just thinking about you last night Paul, peace be with you."

Reubens was 70 years old and died following a private, yearslong battle with cancer. A post to his Facebook published Monday, July 31, reads, "Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness."

