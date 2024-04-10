Jack White live performance & more included in latest Third Man Vault package

Third Man Records

By Josh Johnson

A new Jack White live album is included in the latest package from the Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

The performance was recorded in April 2014 at the Third Man Records location in Nashville, months before the release of White's sophomore solo effort, Lazaretto. Attendees saw the live debut of songs including "High Ball Stepper" and "Lazaretto." The "Lazaretto" performance was also recorded and released as a 7-inch single in just under four hours, which Third Man dubbed The World's Fastest Record.

Ten random packages will include a bonus copy of that "Lazaretto" single.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Vault set includes live shows recorded at Third Man's Nashville, Detroit and London by Mudhoney, Dinosaur Jr. and W.I.T.C.H.

To receive the package, you need to be signed up for the Third Man Vault before midnight CT on April 30. For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com/vault.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!