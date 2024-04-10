Jack White live performance & more included in latest Third Man Vault package

A new Jack White live album is included in the latest package from the Third Man Records Vault subscription service.

The performance was recorded in April 2014 at the Third Man Records location in Nashville, months before the release of White's sophomore solo effort, Lazaretto. Attendees saw the live debut of songs including "High Ball Stepper" and "Lazaretto." The "Lazaretto" performance was also recorded and released as a 7-inch single in just under four hours, which Third Man dubbed The World's Fastest Record.

Ten random packages will include a bonus copy of that "Lazaretto" single.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Vault set includes live shows recorded at Third Man's Nashville, Detroit and London by Mudhoney, Dinosaur Jr. and W.I.T.C.H.

To receive the package, you need to be signed up for the Third Man Vault before midnight CT on April 30. For more info, visit ThirdManRecords.com/vault.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.