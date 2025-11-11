Jack White launches new Troika Delay pedal with Third Man Hardware

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Jack White is launching a new pedal with Third Man Hardware, the gear offshoot of his Third Man Records label.

Called the Troika Delay, the pedal is described as a "multi-purpose, pro-audio, studio-grade delay device designed to work with microphones, guitars, or any instrument." It was created in collaboration with the company JHS Pedals.

You can watch White demo the Troika Delay in a video streaming on the JHS Pedals YouTube channel.

White, meanwhile, was just inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Saturday as a member of The White Stripes. His ex-bandmate, Meg White, was not in attendance, but Jack was and delivered a speech while wearing a red suit with a black shirt and white tie, a nod to the now-defunct duo's standard red, white and black color scheme.

"Was nice to be able to wear red again, even if just for a day," Jack posted on Instagram following the ceremony.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!