Jack White is a Doechii fan: 'This gal is pretty damn talented'

THE MUPPETS ABC/Nicole Wilder (Nicole Wilder/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Count Jack White as a Doechii fan.

The "Seven Nation Army" rocker posted a photo on Instagram of the "Denial Is a River" rapper alongside the caption, "This gal is pretty damn talented."

In between comments from fans asking the two to collaborate, Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix also dropped in to write, "She is legit."

Another Doechii fan from the rock world is Paramore's Hayley Williams, who declared that Doechii should "win every Grammy." Doechii did end up taking a trophy home for best rap album at the 2025 ceremony and was nominated for best new artist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!