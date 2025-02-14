Jack White-featuring 'Ringo & Friends at the Ryman' ﻿special to premiere in March

Tibrina Hobson/CBS (Tibrina Hobson/CBS)
By Jill Lances

Ringo Starr's Ringo & Friends at the Ryman concert special, which features performances by Jack White, has a premiere date.

The two-hour show will debut March 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and will stream on Paramount+.

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman was recorded at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium over two nights in January. Starr and his guests, who also included Sheryl Crow, Emmylou Harris, Billy Strings and Mickey Guyton, performed a set of his solo material and Beatles classics.

The special also featured an all-star performance of the Beatles song "With a Little Help from My Friends," with proceeds from the song benefiting California wildfire relief efforts.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!