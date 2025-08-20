Jack White dubbed 'has-been loser' by White House communications director

Jack White has joined Bruce Springsteen in the club of rockers who've been insulted by the Donald Trump administration.

While The Boss was labeled a "jerk" and "highly overrated" by the president, White House communications director Steven Cheung deems the "Seven Nation Army" rocker a "has-been loser" in a statement to The Daily Beast.

Cheung's remarks come in response to a recent Instagram post by White in which he criticized Trump's gold-plated makeover of the White House.

"Look at how disgusting trump has transformed the historic White House," White wrote. "It's now a vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy, professional wrestler's dressing room."

Cheung says in his statement, "Jack White is a washed up, has-been loser posting drivel on social media because he clearly has ample time on his hands due to his stalled career."

"It's apparent he’s been masquerading as a real artist, because he fails to appreciate, and quite frankly disrespects, the splendor and significance of the Oval Office inside of 'The People's House,'" Cheung adds.

We're guessing White won't mind drawing the ire of the current White House, as he's long been critical of Trump. During his 2016 campaign, White's Third Man Records began selling a T-shirt reading "Icky Trump," a play on the White Stripes song "Icky Thump."

As for his alleged stalled career, White's spent much of 2025 touring behind his latest solo album, No Name, which spawned the #1 Billboard Alternative Airplay single "That's How I'm Feeling."

