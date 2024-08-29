Jack White denounces use of "Seven Nation Army" in Trump video

A "Seven Nation Army" can't hold Jack White back from telling Donald Trump to stop playing his music.

Following tiffs with artists including Foo Fighters and Beyoncé, the former president's campaign has now run afoul of the White Stripes frontman after deputy director of communications Margo Martin posted a video featuring Trump walking up a staircase while "Seven Nation Army" plays in the background.

"Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists," White writes in a Instagram post. "Law suit coming from my lawyers about this (to add to your 5 thousand others.) Have a great day at work today Margo Martin."

The rocker adds, "And as long as I'm here, a double f*** you DonOLD for insulting our nation's veterans at Arlington you scum," referencing the reported altercation between members of Trump's campaign staff and an employee at Arlington National Cemetery who tried to stop them from filming the graves of recently fallen service members.

"You should lose every military family's vote immediately from that if ANYTHING makes sense anymore," White concludes.

White similarly decried the use of "Seven Nation Army" in a Trump-supporting video back during his 2016 presidential campaign. At the time, White's Third Man Records started selling an "Icky Trump" T-shirt, a play on the White Stripes song "Icky Thump."

