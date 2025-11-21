Jack White calls out fake quotes attributed to him about 'forbidding' people from concerts

Jack White at 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Disney/Cristian Lopez)
By Josh Johnson

Jack White has shared a statement calling out fake quotes attributed to him that have been spreading on social media.

Sample quotes, which the "Seven Nation Army" rocker captures in screenshots posted to his Instagram, claim White "forbid[s]" supporters of President Donald Trump from attending his concerts.

"If you support that clown [Trump] my shows aren't for you. Stay home and crank your own noise," the fake quote reads.

The real White, meanwhile, says, "I'm getting shown a lot of nonsense from twitter of maga people and bots attributing false quotes to me about excluding people from my shows. I've never said anything about 'forbidding' anyone from coming to my concerts."

While White has certainly been critical of Trump and his administration — his Third Man Records label sells a t-shirt reading "Icky Trump," a play on The White Stripes song "Icky Thump" — he says, " I make music to share with anyone who wants to get something out of it."

"I appreciate anyone who buys a ticket or an album to keep that train moving," White writes. "If you're not interested, that's fine too, I'm just not going to let people (or bots) make up false statements from me so they can get clicks."

He concludes, "Not trying to make a news piece out of this either please, this is just for my fans (whom I love and appreciate) to know I never said that kind of thing."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!