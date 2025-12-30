Jack White calls out congressman for posting AI-generated video of him

Jack White has called out Republican Tennessee Rep. Tim Burchett for posting an AI-generated video of him.

The video, which Burchett posted to his X account, shows the AI White declaring, "Don't even think about listening to my music, you fascist." The clip echoes a fake quote attributed to White claiming that he "forbids" any supporters of President Donald Trump from attending his concerts, which he's previously refuted.

In the post's caption, Burchett adds, "That cute little girl from the Addams Family got really ugly and angry."

White's response, which is posted to his Instagram, reads, "Can you believe that a U.S. congressman, that's right, a CONGRESSMAN (from my state no less), a once hallowed and respected position in our society, would repost an AI generated video, containing a false comment that I never said and refuted (without researching that I might add) and like a 10 year old on a playground, add to it attempted insults to my physical appearance? What kind of joke are we all living in now?"

"The great state of Tennessee deserves better Mr. Burchett but you and your cult are too dug in and blinded to even realize it," White continues. "Holding a bible in one hand and a flag in the other while you stomp out our democracy day by day in the service of one man's ego so that he can use taxpayer money to receive his fake peace prize and tear down the White House brick by brick. Embarrassing."

White has long been critical of Trump and his administration, dating back to his 2016 campaign when White's Third Man Records began selling "Icky Trump" T-shirts — a play on the White Stripes song "Icky Thump."

