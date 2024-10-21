Jack White announces last-minute show at Minneapolis' First Avenue

By Josh Johnson

Jack White has announced a last-minute show at Minneapolis' famed First Avenue.

The concert takes place Wednesday. Tickets go on sale Tuesday for members of the Third Man Records Vault subscription service at noon CT and then for the general public at 1 p.m. CT.

You can sign up for a chance at tickets now.

White has been playing one-off shows in smaller clubs throughout the country in support of his latest solo album, No Name. As previously reported, the stops are being announced "as close to the show date as possible."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

